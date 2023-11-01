Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

