Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 221 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

