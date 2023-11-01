Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $42.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

