Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 356 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,916. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

