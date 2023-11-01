Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

