Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 820 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 462.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

BATS FJUL opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $386.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

