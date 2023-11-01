Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,842,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,595,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

