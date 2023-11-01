Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.0 %

BAC stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

