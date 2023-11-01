Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.