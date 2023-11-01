MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.61. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,667.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,918. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

