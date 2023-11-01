Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $408.94 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.25 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.14 and a 200-day moving average of $423.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

