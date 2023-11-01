Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAS opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

