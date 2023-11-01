Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. Materion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Materion Trading Up 0.4 %

Materion stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.99. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

