McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 5.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of McDonald’s worth $435,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $262.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

