McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCK opened at $455.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.94.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

