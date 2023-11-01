Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 866,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Medallion Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Medallion Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.