MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.96.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

