MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.96.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
