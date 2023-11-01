Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519,728 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Medtronic worth $237,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

