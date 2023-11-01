Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 555.84% and a negative return on equity of 255.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MRSN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.
View Our Latest Report on MRSN
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a turning point and ready to rebound
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.