Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 555.84% and a negative return on equity of 255.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 117.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 117,020 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 196.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 962,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 637,359 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 555,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 63,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,711,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

