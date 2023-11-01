Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Cibc World Markets Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 222.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 719,189 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $299,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $303.23 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $780.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

