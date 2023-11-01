Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

