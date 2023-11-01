MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1,582.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.19% of MetLife worth $82,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MET stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

