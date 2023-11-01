Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 231.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 304,943 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,057 shares of company stock worth $13,848,307. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 1,757,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,374,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

