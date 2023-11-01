Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a turning point and ready to rebound
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.