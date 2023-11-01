Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,401.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $80,185.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

