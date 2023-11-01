Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 10,831 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 690.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

