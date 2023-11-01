Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 235 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $444.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.34 and its 200-day moving average is $523.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

