Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 265 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $13,379,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 59,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

