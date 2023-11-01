Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

DIA opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

