Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

