Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.53% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

