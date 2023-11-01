Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $77,670,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $985.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

