Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 549 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

