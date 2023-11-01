Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,621,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

