Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 60.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 421,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,238 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 134,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ABT opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

