Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVE opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.08 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

