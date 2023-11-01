Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,675.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 219,119 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

