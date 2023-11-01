Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.39 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $8,716,567. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ACN opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.51. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.