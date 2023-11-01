Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.68 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.99 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,418 shares of company stock worth $14,441,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

