Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

