Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Down 0.6 %

HES opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

