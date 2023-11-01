Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 151 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

