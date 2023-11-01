Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 219 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.