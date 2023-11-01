Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

