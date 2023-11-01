Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 5,292 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

