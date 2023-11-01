Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,511 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.