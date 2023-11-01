Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

