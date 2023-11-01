Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,355 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.