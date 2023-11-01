Morgan Stanley Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $55.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSTK. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 497.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

