Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.