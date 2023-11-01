Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

