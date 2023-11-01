Morgan Stanley Trims MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price to $526.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $561.13.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.64 and its 200 day moving average is $503.27. MSCI has a one year low of $444.87 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.